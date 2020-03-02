|
COUDERSPORT - Paul M. Corey, 89, of Sweden Valley, passed away Friday (Feb. 28, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y.
Paul was born on May 26, 1930, in Coudersport, the son of the late Glenn H. & Lida Amelia Roberts Corey. He married the former Josephine A. "Joey" Yannie, who survives, on Nov. 1, 1952, at the Faith United Methodist Church, Sweden Valley, and they celebrated 67 years of marriage together.
Paul retired from Pure Carbon, Coudersport, after 37 years of service as a Maintenance Supervisor. Paul was an Army veteran from 1947-1951. Paul was an avid golfer and a long time member of the Coudersport Golf Club. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Paul was always there to help friends and family whenever needed. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. His family was very important to him.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Joey, are two sons, Glenn A. Corey and Dennis P. (Wendy) Corey, all of Williamsport; two daughters, Linda L. Corey of Butler and Lori A. (James) Bollhorst of Coudersport; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by four brothers, Dean, Hoxie, Rodrick and Edwin Corey; and two sisters, Glendora Chilson and Bonnie Reed.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Paul's life from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday (March 28, 2020) at the Sweden Valley United Methodist Church, 1450 E. Second St., Coudersport. A memorial service will follow at noon with Rev. Scott Ogden and Rev. Tom Shatto co-officiating. Burial will be in Sweden Hill Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions in Paul's name be made to the Coudersport Golf Club, 839 Cherry Springs Rd, Coudersport, PA 16915; or to the Sweden Valley United Methodist Church, 1450 East Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915.
The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St., Coudersport, PA 16915 with his arrangements.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2020