|
|
PORT ALLEGANY - Paul F. McElwee, 88, formerly of Hamilton Run Road, passed away Monday (Sept. 2, 2019) in the Bradford Ecumenical Home, Bradford.
Born April 7, 1931, in Port Allegany, he was a son of Edward and Mary McGill McElwee.
Paul was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Port Allegany High School.
Mr. McElwee was employed with Pittsburgh Corning Co., formerly of Port Allegany, for over 30 years, before his retirement. He was also a lifelong farmer.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served with the US Navy.
Paul was a member of VFW Post 258, Port Allegany, former member of the American Flint Glass Workers Union, AFL-CIO, and former member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 460, Port Allegany.
He is survived by three sons, Patrick M. (Brenda) McElwee and John R. (Phyllis) McElwee both of Port Allegany, and Edward P. McElwee of Lewis Run; two daughters, Sara L. (Randy) Wilson of Emporium, and Beth Ann McElwee of Port Allegany; 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Corah of Port Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter, Tara Kellner; a brother, Edward "Jim" McElwee; two sisters, Mary Ann Losey and Donna Bosworth, and a brother-in-law, Robert Corah.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 5, 2019) with the Rev. Joseph Dougherty officiating. Burial will be in Portage Valley Cemetery, Wrights.
Memorials can be made to the Veteran's Memorial Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019