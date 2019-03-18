Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Peters. View Sign

FARMERS VALLEY - Paul D. Peters, 63, passed away on Saturday (March 16, 2019) at his residence following a long illness surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Aug. 30, 1955, in Bradford, he was a son of James and Betty Warfle Peters. On Sept. 27, 1973, in Farmers Valley, he married Phyllis Black, who survives.

He attended Smethport area schools and later received his GED; he was a lifetime resident of Farmers Valley. Paul had been employed for 44 years by Dresser Manufacturing in Bradford, retiring in 2017. Paul loved the Lord and his church, the Coryville Church of Faith, where he was a past trustee, an elder and active with the youth group. He really enjoyed participating in several mission trips to Central America. He was a past Little League and soccer coach for many years; he loved hunting, gardening, baking cookies for his grandchildren and walking in the woods around his house. Paul has been a regular blood donor to the Community Blood Bank for many years and had achieved the Ten Gallon Milestone.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 45 years, are his mother, Betty Warfle, residing with her daughter, in Stark, Fla.; two sons, Shane (Sheila) Peters of Port Allegany and Scott Peters of Marcy, N.Y.; a daughter, Stacey Coleman of Virginia Beach, Va., 12 grandchildren and many adopted grandchildren and a great-grandson; a brother, Dennis (Michele) Peters of Warren; and four sisters, Vanessa (Gary) Snook of Surprise, Ariz., Michele Mead of Murray, Utah, Marlena (Steve) Sherwood of Port Allegany and Valerie (Mike) VanZile of Stark; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Coryville Church of Faith with the Pastor Karmon Wood officiating. Burial will follow in the McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.

The family requests memorials be made to the Coryville Church of Faith, Roswell Park Institute or the Community Blood Bank of North Western Pennsylvania.

