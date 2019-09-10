|
Paul Nicholas Pingie, 66, of 2 South Ave., Bradford, passed away Thursday (Aug. 15, 2019) at Lakeview Senior Care & Living Center in Smethport.
Born Jan. 25, 1953 in Bradford, he was a son of the late John M. and Marguerite Julia Whitney Pingie.
He was a 1970 graduate of Bradford High School and had attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Paul owned and operated Bay Drive Inn in Willow Creek in the early 1980s, as well as worked construction in Ellicottville, N.Y. In the mid 80s, he moved to Florida and was the general manager of Cadillac Jack's, Penrod's and the Elbo Room in Fortt Lauderdale. He joined his brother Jim in 1988 and co-owned Players until 1996 when he retired due to his health.
He was a former member of the Pennhills Club, an active member of the American Legion, Italian Club and the Marquee Club. He was an avid fan of the Rolling Stones and Buffalo Bills.
Surviving are two stepchildren Jason Keck and Christy Keck; two grandchildren, Brenden Stidd and Kayla Keck; two sisters, Yvonne (Mike) Grekalski and Judith Martin, all of St. Louis, MO; two brothers Mark Pingie, and Jonathan "Jim" Pingie, both of Bradford; one sister-in-law Debbie Pingie of Lewis Run; and several nieces and nephews including Kimberly Grekalski, Jennifer Fargo, Matthew Grekalski, Andrew Pingie, Scott Pingie, Katherine Martin, Ashley Martin, Jeff Gabel, and Jodie Gabel; he is also survived by many grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Allen "Al" Pingie, who passed away on Apr. 23, 2019, and infant brother John Michael Pingie, and several aunts and uncles including Nicholas Pingie who died Aug. 21, 2019.
Friends will be invited to attend a Celebration of Paul's life, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 between the hours of 2 and 6 p.m. at Player's Downtown, 12 Mechanic Street, Bradford.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the , or the American Kidney Association.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019