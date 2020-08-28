BROOKTONDALE, N.Y. - Paul R. Raszmann, age 91, of Brooktondale, N.Y., passed away Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2020) at Cayuga Medical Center.
Prior to his death he had made his home with his daughter Sarah and her family for almost three years. Every Sunday night four generations were together for dinner.
Born Sept. 5, 1928, in Crosby, Pa., he was the son of the late John and Lydia Grantier Raszmann and husband of the late Elizabeth "Beth" Raszmann, who died in 2013. Paul was an elementary school teacher; starting his career at Candor Central School then transferring to the Ithaca City School District first at Cayuga Heights Elementary and then South Hill Elementary. He retired in 1987. Paul was a U.S. Army Veteran and member of Brooktondale Baptist Church for over 60 years.
Paul is survived by his daughters, Mary Elizabeth Gessini of Brooktondale, Sarah Louise Myers of Groton, N.Y., and Deborah Susan Payton of Malone, N.Y.; grandchildren, Jared Paul Marion, Jessica Cressie MacDonald, Anna Marie Payton, John Paul Payton and Christopher Robert Payton; seven great-grandchildren, Charles Jackson Edward MacDonald, Mackenzie Evelyn MacDonald, Adeline Louise MacDonald, Gwenivieve Grace MacDonald, Kailey Renee Marion, Ila Geona Payton and Cameron Jaxson Beane; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Paul was predeceased by siblings, Fredrick, Herbert, Margaret, Kenneth and Arthur.
Private graveside services with military honors will be held in Greensprings Natural Cemetery, Newfield, with members of the Dryden Veterans Memorial Home Ritual Team officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Rescue Mission, 155 Gifford St., Syracuse, NY 13202; or SPCA of Tompkins County, 1640 Hanshaw Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850.
Perkins Funeral Home, www.perkinsfh.com
, is assisting the family.