Mr. Raszmann was my fourth grade teacher at Cayuga Heights School the first year I moved to Ithaca, where my family and I lived and went to school for nearly forty years. Although I haven't seen Mr. Raszmann for nearly half a century, I remember fondly being welcomed into the community that year and his caring and inspiring ways as a teacher. I am certain there are many like me with stories and fond memories about your father, grandfather, or great-grandfather. Know that his life's work was greatly appreciated as he rests in peace.

John Matyas

Student