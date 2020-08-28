1/1
Paul Raszmann
1928 - 2020
BROOKTONDALE, N.Y. - Paul R. Raszmann, age 91, of Brooktondale, N.Y., passed away Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2020) at Cayuga Medical Center.
Prior to his death he had made his home with his daughter Sarah and her family for almost three years. Every Sunday night four generations were together for dinner.
Born Sept. 5, 1928, in Crosby, Pa., he was the son of the late John and Lydia Grantier Raszmann and husband of the late Elizabeth "Beth" Raszmann, who died in 2013. Paul was an elementary school teacher; starting his career at Candor Central School then transferring to the Ithaca City School District first at Cayuga Heights Elementary and then South Hill Elementary. He retired in 1987. Paul was a U.S. Army Veteran and member of Brooktondale Baptist Church for over 60 years.
Paul is survived by his daughters, Mary Elizabeth Gessini of Brooktondale, Sarah Louise Myers of Groton, N.Y., and Deborah Susan Payton of Malone, N.Y.; grandchildren, Jared Paul Marion, Jessica Cressie MacDonald, Anna Marie Payton, John Paul Payton and Christopher Robert Payton; seven great-grandchildren, Charles Jackson Edward MacDonald, Mackenzie Evelyn MacDonald, Adeline Louise MacDonald, Gwenivieve Grace MacDonald, Kailey Renee Marion, Ila Geona Payton and Cameron Jaxson Beane; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Paul was predeceased by siblings, Fredrick, Herbert, Margaret, Kenneth and Arthur.
Private graveside services with military honors will be held in Greensprings Natural Cemetery, Newfield, with members of the Dryden Veterans Memorial Home Ritual Team officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Rescue Mission, 155 Gifford St., Syracuse, NY 13202; or SPCA of Tompkins County, 1640 Hanshaw Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850.
Perkins Funeral Home, www.perkinsfh.com, is assisting the family.

Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 28 to Sep. 4, 2020.
7 entries
August 27, 2020
Mr. Raszmann was my fourth grade teacher at Cayuga Heights School the first year I moved to Ithaca, where my family and I lived and went to school for nearly forty years. Although I haven't seen Mr. Raszmann for nearly half a century, I remember fondly being welcomed into the community that year and his caring and inspiring ways as a teacher. I am certain there are many like me with stories and fond memories about your father, grandfather, or great-grandfather. Know that his life's work was greatly appreciated as he rests in peace.
John Matyas
Student
August 26, 2020
He was one of my favorite teachers. He played guitar for us.
Linda Budinger
Student
August 26, 2020
Sarah and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. I'll be praying for you all as you celebrate his life and find comfort in our Heavenly Father as you miss him.
Linda Crispell
August 26, 2020
My deepest condolences to Mr Raszmann's family. He was my 4th grade teacher at South Hill and I remember fondly Friday sing a longs and square dancing. We had so much fun. He was a wonderful teacher! I loved running into him at P&C. He and your mother were 2 of my favorite teachers at South Hill. May he soar with the Angels and rest in peace with the lord.
Heather Kelly-Myers
Student
August 25, 2020
Sympathy to the family. He was my teacher at Cayuga Heights and remember his playing guitar and signing. Teachers such has he have an impact and their students. I only have good memories of that year.
Janet Watkins
Student
August 25, 2020
Rest in peace Uncle. I always loved watching you, dad and your brothers play and sing. Such fond memories of you. The last song I heard was Grandma Ludia' favorite. He walks with me in the garden. Forever in my heart
Tena Emerson
Family
August 25, 2020
My sincere sympathy to Mr. Raszmann’s family. He was my most memorable teacher as a child. His class was so much fun and friday was sing along Day when he brought his guitar. My Raszmann was my 4th grade teacher at Cayuga Heights in 1957. I’m now 71 and have never forgotten him ♥
Linda Deeb kemp
Student
