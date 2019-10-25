|
ST. MARYS - Paul C. Sherry, 62, of Oak Manor, passed away on Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2019) at the Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois following a brief illness.
Born on June 1, 1957, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of Lewis and Amy Himes Sherry. Paul had resided in Duke Center, Eldred and Bradford before moving to St. Marys.
He had been employed by Elcam in Ridgway for many years. He enjoyed following WWE Wrestling, especially John Cena and Charlotte, and enjoyed bowling and all of Sha Na Na's music. Paul loved his travels with all his friends at Oak Manor, having visited France, Alaska and Hawaii and parts of the United States. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, horses and boats.
Surviving is one sister, Evelyn (Robert) Hawkins of Hoschton, Ga.; two brothers, Roger (Joanne Agnoli) Sherry of Agawam, Mass. and Daniel (Pat) Sherry of Logan, Utah; and two sisters-in-law, Patricia Sherry of Cuba, N.Y., and Patti Sherry of Portville, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Franklin and Kenneth.
Friends may call at the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred on Saturday (Oct. 26, 2019) from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. The Bishop Larry Christensen, nephew to Paul, will officiate. Burial will follow in Lamphier Cemetery in Eldred.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2019