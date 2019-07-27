|
Paula Karen Davies, 79, of Smethport, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday (July 23, 2019) from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.
Born on April 17, 1940 in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Charles Martin and Genevieve Polliard Conklin.
Paula was a graduate of Franklin High School and then received her LPN from Butler Hospital. She worked as an LPN for Bradford Hospital, Stones Manor now known as Lakeview, and the Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
On Sept. 3, 1962 in Franklin, she married Donald Davies, who survives.
Paula was a member of the East Smethport United Christian Church.
She loved to cook and going to the senior center to knit, but she loved being around children, especially her grand- and great-grandchildren.
Paula is survived by her husband, Donald, one son, Michael (Cindy) Davies of Cyclone; four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded by her parents, daughter Jon Genevieve Dean, her older sister Marlene Young, and twin sister Carol Ferguson.
In keeping with the family wishes there will be no public services.
