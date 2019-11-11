|
|
KENNERDELL - Paula Caskey Francis, 66, of Kennerdell, formerly of Bradford, passed away Friday (Nov. 8, 2019) at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Born Dec. 8, 1952, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Marie Whelan Kloss.
Paula attended Bradford Area High School.
On Jan. 26, 2000, in Bradford, she married Thomas Francis, who survives.
She was a member of St. Bernard Church, loved gardening, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren.
Paula had been employed as a teller at Northwest Savings and Bucktail Bank in Bradford and later at Stamm Family Optical in Seneca.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Tom, are two sons, James Paul (Barbara) Caskey of Bradford and Jason Allen Caskey of Bradford; two grandchildren, Sarah Ann Caskey and Jason Tyler Caskey; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Patricia L. Kloss.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 13, 2019) at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., in Bradford, where funeral and committal services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor of St. Bernard Church, officiating. Cremation will follow.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Evergreen Elm Inc., the ASPCA or a .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2019