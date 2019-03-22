Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Born May 22, 1935, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Wayne and Alberta Paul Johnson.

Paula was a 1953 graduate of Bradford High School.

On June 6, 1986, in Bradford, she married Bernard J. McKey, who died in June of 1992.

Paula had been employed as a purchasing agent at the Bradford Hospital and later she sat with the elderly.

She enjoyed playing bingo and scratching lottery tickets.

Paula is survived by one son, Kevin (Mary) Gleason of Bradford, and one sister, Dyann Byerley of Bradford; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

At the family's request there will be no services observed. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 823 Filmore Ave. Erie, PA 16505.

