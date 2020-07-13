JOHNSONBURG - Pauline J. Calla, 89, of 253 W. Center St., Johnsonburg, died late Friday night (July 10, 2020) at Elk Haven Nursing Home following a brief illness.
She was born Jan. 26, 1931, in Kersey, a daughter of Henry and Teresa Jaeger Holtzhouser. On Nov. 9, 1957, in St. Boniface Church, Kersey, she married John J. "Juke" Calla. He preceded her in death on Aug. 3, 2018.
Pauline is survived by her four children, Michael (Mary Beth) Calla of Sharon, John C. (Robin) Calla of Ridgway, Regina (David) Myers of Johnsonburg and Peter (Kelly) Calla of Sharon; her 14 grandchildren; and her two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Helen, (Leroy) Laird of St. Marys, Germaine (Frank) Jacob of St. Marys and Margaret "Marge" Ehrensberger of Franklin, Tenn.
In addition to her parents and husband, Pauline is preceded in death by a son, David Calla; and a grandson, David Calla; brothers, James, Raymond and Thomas Holtzhouser; and sisters, Cecelia "Honey" Mosier, Agnes Dahlkemper, Mary "Mel" Kornacki, Jeanne Mawn, Teresa Weidenboerner and Ann Holtzhouser.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Pauline J. Calla to be conducted at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg on Tuesday, July 14, at 10 a.m. with Fr. David Wilson, Pastor, as officiant. Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Johnsonburg. Visitation will be private.
Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut St., Johnsonburg.
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to Elk Haven Nursing Home, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
