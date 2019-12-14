Home

Pauline Farmer


1936 - 2019
Pauline Farmer Obituary
Pauline Lee Farmer, 83, of Columbia Hill Road, Smethport, died Wednesday (Dec. 11, 2019) at the Bradford Manor.
Born Oct. 20, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Gordon J. Fellows and Guinevere Elaine Therrien.
She received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Michigan State University and was an avid MSU basketball fan. She also held a PhD from Purdue University. She retired from the Ohio Edison Company in Akron, Ohio, in 1994 after many years of employment.
Surviving is her partner, Lisa Chapman of Smethport; three sons, Jeffery S. (Kim Horner) of Kent, Ohio, Barton E. (Diane) of Norton, Ohio, and Bradford P. (Debra) of Naples, Fla.; one brother, Paul G. (Charlotte); one sister-in-law, Judy; and several grand and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Mark C.
There will be no funeral services. Her wish was that people remember her through enjoying music. She loved playing with the Twin Tiers Community Band, listening to opera, and other musical events.
Memorials to conservation, social justice, or arts organizations would be appropriate.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21, 2019
