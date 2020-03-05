|
Pauline G. "Boots" Higie, 93, of Gibsonia, formerly of Bradford, passed away on Friday (Feb. 14, 2020) at the St. Barnabas Nursing Home, Gibsonia.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Mascho Funeral Home Inc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the St. Bernard Catholic Church with the Rev. Raymond Gramata as celebrant.
Entombment will be in the St. Bernard Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions in her memory be donated to the Bradford Area Library, 67 West Washington St., Bradford, PA 16701; or Futures Rehabilitation Center, Inc., 1 Futures Way, Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020