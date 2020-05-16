Pauline "Jane" Lewis, 102, of East Main Street, Bradford, passed away Wednesday (May 13, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born March 2, 1918, in Warren, she was a daughter of the late Gilbert and Olga Halberg Loree. She was a 1936 graduate of Warren High School.
On Oct. 8, 1943 in Warren, she married Robert E. Lewis, who survives.
Jane was proud to be a stay-at-home wife, mother and grandma. She enjoyed working in her gardens, feeding the birds, and loved her dogs and cats. She enjoyed all living creatures.
Jane became a member of First United Methodist Church in 1949, where she was actively involved with Dorcas Circle and many other groups throughout the years.
Surviving in addition to her husband Bob of 76 years, is one daughter, Nan L. Stoling of Rochester, N.Y.; one granddaughter, Tammie Kimpton, of Rochester, N.Y.; two great-grandsons, Kyle and Christopher Kimpton; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister Irene Riggs.
At the families request there will be no public services observed. Private services for family will be held with Rev. Seth McClymonds Jr., pastor of the First United Methodist Church, officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 23 Chambers Street, Bradford, PA 16701, or the SPCA, PO Box 113, Bradford PA 16701.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Born March 2, 1918, in Warren, she was a daughter of the late Gilbert and Olga Halberg Loree. She was a 1936 graduate of Warren High School.
On Oct. 8, 1943 in Warren, she married Robert E. Lewis, who survives.
Jane was proud to be a stay-at-home wife, mother and grandma. She enjoyed working in her gardens, feeding the birds, and loved her dogs and cats. She enjoyed all living creatures.
Jane became a member of First United Methodist Church in 1949, where she was actively involved with Dorcas Circle and many other groups throughout the years.
Surviving in addition to her husband Bob of 76 years, is one daughter, Nan L. Stoling of Rochester, N.Y.; one granddaughter, Tammie Kimpton, of Rochester, N.Y.; two great-grandsons, Kyle and Christopher Kimpton; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister Irene Riggs.
At the families request there will be no public services observed. Private services for family will be held with Rev. Seth McClymonds Jr., pastor of the First United Methodist Church, officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 23 Chambers Street, Bradford, PA 16701, or the SPCA, PO Box 113, Bradford PA 16701.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 16 to May 23, 2020.