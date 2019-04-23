Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Penny Burdick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Penny L. Burdick, 77, of LaPorte, passed away Friday (April 19, 2019) at Healthwin Specialized Care in South Bend.

She was born Feb. 7, 1942, in Bradford, Pa., to the late Lowrain Batterson and Emma Mae Glass Beezer.

On Dec. 23, 1961, in Bradford, she married the love of her life, Wade Burdick, who survives in LaPorte.

Penny was a registered nurse for 57 years. She enjoyed painting, sewing, crocheting and was an avid reader.

Also surviving are her three daughters, Dr. Julie (Owen) First-Williams, Jill Burdick, and Heather (Daniel) Demler; one son, Michael (Vicki) Burdick; nine granddaughters, Brandy Sue Brady, Kristina First, Michaela Mayo, Brittany Mayo, Emily Demler, Brianna Burdick, Hayley Demler, Bailey Burdick and Abigail Demler; one great-granddaughter, Isabella Valdez; one sister, Virginia (Gary) Moyer; and one brother, Harold "Buddy" (Kathy) Batterson.

Penny is preceded by one daughter, Joelle Burdick; one sister, Sally Ann Ireland; one granddaughter, Melissa Demler; and son-in-law, Robert First.

A memorial service will be held at a later date with burial in Rosehill Cemetery in Smethport, Pa. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Contributions in memory of Penny may be sent to Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 Edison Rd. STE 122, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

