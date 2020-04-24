|
|
ROULETTE - Peter A. Chastain V, 72, of Fessenden Road, passed away peacefully Monday (April 20, 2020) in his home, surrounded by family.
Born Oct. 14, 1947, in Coudersport, he was a son of Peter A. and Evelyn E. Nelson Chastain. On June 14, 1986, in Bradford, he married Cindy A. Patterson, who died March 2, 2015.
Peter was a lifetime resident of the area, and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1965.
He was a pharmacist for several area hospitals before his retirement.
He was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Port Allegany, American Legion Post 108, and VFW Post 212, both of Bradford.
Surviving are three sons, Scott A. Chastain of Pittsburgh, Jake F. Chastain of Edinboro and Eric K. Chastain; two brothers, Dale A. (Debbie) Chastain and Patrick H. (Michelle) Chastain, both of Port Allegany; five sisters, Carol L. Rose of Port Allegany, Greta M. (Thomas) Tanner of Knox, Pamela R. Keys of DuBois, Linda D. (Mark) Gustafson of Port Allegany and Mary E. (Kelly) Unser of Evansville, Ind.; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Cindy; and a daughter, Suzy Chastain, who died 1977.
At Peter's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Memorials can be made to a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2020