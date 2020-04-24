Home

POWERED BY

Services
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Chastain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Chastain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Chastain Obituary
ROULETTE - Peter A. Chastain V, 72, of Fessenden Road, passed away peacefully Monday (April 20, 2020) in his home, surrounded by family.
Born Oct. 14, 1947, in Coudersport, he was a son of Peter A. and Evelyn E. Nelson Chastain. On June 14, 1986, in Bradford, he married Cindy A. Patterson, who died March 2, 2015.
Peter was a lifetime resident of the area, and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1965.
He was a pharmacist for several area hospitals before his retirement.
He was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Port Allegany, American Legion Post 108, and VFW Post 212, both of Bradford.
Surviving are three sons, Scott A. Chastain of Pittsburgh, Jake F. Chastain of Edinboro and Eric K. Chastain; two brothers, Dale A. (Debbie) Chastain and Patrick H. (Michelle) Chastain, both of Port Allegany; five sisters, Carol L. Rose of Port Allegany, Greta M. (Thomas) Tanner of Knox, Pamela R. Keys of DuBois, Linda D. (Mark) Gustafson of Port Allegany and Mary E. (Kelly) Unser of Evansville, Ind.; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Cindy; and a daughter, Suzy Chastain, who died 1977.
At Peter's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Memorials can be made to a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -