Peyton Kirk

Peyton M. Kirk, 19, of 1080 East Main Street, Bradford, passed away Saturday (Aug.1, 2020) at his residence.
Born on Jan. 27, 2001 in Bradford, he was a son of Michael Kirk and Melissa (Simpson) Kirk, who survive.
He was a 2019 graduate of Bradford Area High School and played hockey with the Bradford Blizzard. Peyton had completed his freshman year at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford majoring in Business and was a member of the Investment Club.
He worked as a Cook at Tasta Pizza for several years.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Kyle Kirk of Bradford; Paternal Grandparents Jim Kirk and Barb (Tim) Fox; Paternal Great Grandparents David and Jean Hodgson; Maternal Grandparents, Jeff Simpson and Kathleen (Rick) Wright; and Maternal Great Grandmother Emma Wright; aunts, uncles and cousins, including Tara and Greg Johnson and Eric and Mindy Kirk, and cousins, Sentry Kirk and Priest Kirk.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave, Bradford. Friends are also to attend a Celebration of Peyton's Life, starting at noon on Thursday at Mystic Waters in Limestone, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bradford Youth Hockey Club, 310 Derrick Road Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com