Phillip L. "Skeet" Graves Jr., 74, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, of 69 Spring Street, Gifford, passed away Monday (July 22, 2019) at Abbott North Western Hospital, in Minneapolis, Minn., surrounded by members of his loving family.
Born Dec. 3, 1944, in Bradford, a son of the late Phillip L. and Marian L. Holsinger Graves Sr. He was a 1965 graduate of Bradford Area High School.
On Dec. 21, 1968, in Bradford, he married Judith E. Casey Graves, who survives.
Skeet was employed as an auto mechanic at C.L McKeirnan Inc. in Smethport for many years. He also drove school bus for a time.
He was a member of the Hilltop Baptist Church.
Skeet enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting and NASCAR.
Surviving is his wife, Judy of 50 years; five children, Tammy (Rick) Waldeck of Mount Jewett, Tracy (Rick) Burke of Gifford, Terri (Abbott) Case of Bradford, Frank (Alicia) Graves of Olean, N.Y., and Tina (Bill) Kroah of Gifford; 20 grandchildren, Erica, Miranda, Kayla, Jasmine, Ricky, Makayla, Michelle, Michael, A.J., Aimee, Andrew, Isabelle, Brianna, Zayden, Andy, Shane, Ty, Sarah, Issac and Emma; 9 great-grandchildren, Lyndzie, Alyxzander, Tryvor, Bralynn, Marky, Cooper, Skylar, Ava and Noelle; one sister, Marianne (Jay) Walter of Gifford; two brothers, Ronald (Leticia) Graves of Erie and David (Joan) Graves of Gifford; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and father and mother in-law.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Skeet's Life at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the Hilltop Baptist Church, with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor, officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials if desired, may be made to family or the .
