Phillip McFarlin
1952 - 2020
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio - On April 19, 2019, Phillip Leroy McFarlin, 66 years young, passed away at home after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer, with his loving family by his side.
Phillip was born in Bradford, Pa., on May 28, 1952 to Alvin and Dora Jamison McFarlin.
He graduated in 1970 from Bradford Area High school and after continuing and completing his education at Hobart Welding School and Lincoln Welding, Phillip went on to become a welder for 45 years as a boilermaker for Local 154.
Phillip was a kind hearted person who saw the good in everyone and loved his grandchildren more than anything in the world and spoke of them on a daily basis. He was an amazing, caring, loving, wonderful man. His happy personality and sense of humor was an inspiration to all who spent time around him. Phillip's greatest achievement was being a loving father, husband, and grandfather. He literally gave people in need the shirt, jacket, shoes, etc., right from his body as he put the needs of his family and complete strangers before his own. Phillip had an amazing sense of humor and would do anything to put a smile on someone's face. Besides spending time with family, Phillip loved to play Euchre, enjoyed car shows, and gun shows. He even made and loaded his own bullets.
Phillip is survived by his spouse, Amy Lou McFarlin with whom he married on Jan. 27, 1973; children Eric (Shelby) McFarlin, Nicole (Todd) Hamer; granddaughters, Shea Lynn McFarlin, Sydney J. Hamer; sisters-in-law, Alice McFarlin, Robin (Dave) Walker, several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dora Jamison and father, Alvin H. McFarlin Sr.; siblings, Alvin H. McFarlin, Priscilla Miller.
Arangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc. To send condolences or to share memories please visit: www.cremateohio.com.

Published in The Bradford Era from May 28 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeral Service By Gary S Silvat
3896 Oakwood Ave
Youngstown, OH 44515
(330) 707-4221
