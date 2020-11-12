1/1
Phillip Verolini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip J. Verolini, 67, of Bradford, passed away on Monday (Nov. 9, 2020).
He was born on Sept. 17, 1953, in Bradford, the son of the late Armondo and Goldie Everett Verolini.
He was a 1971 graduate of the Bradford Area High School.
On March 22, 1980, in the St. Bernard Catholic Church, he married Kathy A. Kloss, who preceded him in death on Nov. 17, 2004.
Mr. Verolini was a member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church and the Bradford Maceratese Club. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, building model trains and muscle cars. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and he especially loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was employed for 33 years by the City of Bradford with the Department of Public Works until he retired in 2010.
He is survived by two sons, Anthony (Marie) Verolini of Bradford and Joseph (Gabrielle) Verolini of Bradford; one granddaughter, Allyson Verolini of Bradford and several nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Mascho Funeral Home Inc. with a funeral service to immediately follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. James Gutting, senior associate pastor of the St. Bernard Catholic Church, officiating.
Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that contributions instead be made to the McKean County SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
75 Kennedy Street
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-7149
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mascho Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved