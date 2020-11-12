Phillip J. Verolini, 67, of Bradford, passed away on Monday (Nov. 9, 2020).
He was born on Sept. 17, 1953, in Bradford, the son of the late Armondo and Goldie Everett Verolini.
He was a 1971 graduate of the Bradford Area High School.
On March 22, 1980, in the St. Bernard Catholic Church, he married Kathy A. Kloss, who preceded him in death on Nov. 17, 2004.
Mr. Verolini was a member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church and the Bradford Maceratese Club. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, building model trains and muscle cars. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and he especially loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was employed for 33 years by the City of Bradford with the Department of Public Works until he retired in 2010.
He is survived by two sons, Anthony (Marie) Verolini of Bradford and Joseph (Gabrielle) Verolini of Bradford; one granddaughter, Allyson Verolini of Bradford and several nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Mascho Funeral Home Inc. with a funeral service to immediately follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. James Gutting, senior associate pastor of the St. Bernard Catholic Church, officiating.
Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that contributions instead be made to the McKean County SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.