Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Phyllis A. Aharrah, 89, a loving and devoted mother, and grandmother, formerly of 63 Rutherford Run, Bradford, passed away Thursday (May 2, 2019) at Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born Aug. 15, 1929, in Barnett Township, she was a daughter of the late Willis D. and Verla A Rossey Ishman. She was a 1947 graduate of Bradford High School.
On Feb. 25, 1950, in Cyclone, she married Emery W. Aharrah who died Dec. 8, 2010.
She was a homemaker, gardener, and attended the Bradford Alliance Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Nancy (Thomas) Moore of Lebanon, Ohio, and Betty Falconi of Bradford; one sister, Carol (William) Woodring of Bradford; four grandchildren, Lauri Bennett of Cyclone, Jayme (Kevin) Litterini of Pittsburgh, Mary (Michael) Short of Wilmington, N.C., and Katie Moore of Windsor, Va.; five great-grandchildren, Hannah Zapata, Hunter Emery Litterini, Marissa Short, Micah Short, Miranda Short; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one sister, Bernice Wolf.
Friends will be received on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave,, where at 11 a.m. funeral services will be held with the Rev. Seth McClymonds, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the , 1128 State Street, Suite 301, Erie, PA 16501 or 4-H Club, PO Box 1504, Smethport, PA 16749, or a .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era on May 3, 2019
