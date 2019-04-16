Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Dalton. View Sign



Born May 6, 1926, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Leon and Minerva Lewis Burrell. She was a 1944 graduate of Bradford High School

On June 2, 1947 in the United Brethren Church in Bradford, she married Raymond M. Dalton Jr., who passed away on May 1, 2011.

Phyllis formerly worked at the Dalton Family Poultry Farm and Corning Glass. She was an avid Buffalo Bill's fan and enjoyed watching tennis.

Surviving is one daughter, Cheryl Hatch-Ervin of Bradford; two sons, David (Kathy) Dalton of Eldred, and Richard Dalton of Coleville; one sister, Carolyn Maynard of Mount Jewett; one sister-in-law Marcia Burrell of Bradford; five grandchildren, Daniel Dalton, David Dalton Jr., Michael E. Hatch Jr., Lisa Gow, and Daryn Dalton; ten great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons-in-law, Michael E. Hatch Sr. and Jay Ervin; three sisters, Nancy Pecora, Pauline Gibson, and Margaret Ann Mathias; and two brothers, Richard and Martin Burrell.

Friends will be received on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., where at 1 p.m. funeral and committal services will be held with the Rev. Beth Rosler, pastor of the Rew United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.

Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA PO Box 113 Bradford, PA 16701.

