EMPORIUM - Phyllis M. Johnson, 95, of Minard Run Road, Bradford, and a former longtime resident of Emporium, died at home on Saturday (May 2, 2020).
She was born Feb. 27, 1925, in Soldier, Jefferson County, the daughter of Charles and Anna Mowrey.
She spent her childhood there until her family moved to Force during World War II. Phyllis was a member of the Weedville High School Class of 1943 and shortly after that moved to Emporium to work at Sylvania Electric. On Aug. 14, 1954, in the First United Methodist Church, Emporium, she married the love of her life, Moe Johnson, who died Nov. 9, 2019. They were happily married for 65 years. Phyllis was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend and especially cherished her time with her grandchildren. She happily assisted Moe in building their home in Rich Valley. After their first child was born, the couple decided she would stay home as a homemaker and caregiver to her family which she contentedly did for many years. In 1975 she was baptized and became a longtime member of the Emporium Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and was currently a member of the Bradford Congregation. She treasured her relationship with her Heavenly Father and especially enjoyed observing His creation around her.
She is survived by her children, Jeff (Stephanie) Johnson of Minden, Nev., granddaughter, Jessica (Stephen) Graves and great-granddaughters Katelynn and Brooke of Minden; Kevin (Linda) Johnson of Emporium, grandsons, Adam (Heather), Cory (Justine), Eric (Brittany) and great-grandson Zane Maurice; Lori (Keith) McKenrick of Bradford; sister, Anna Uberti of DuBois, and brothers, Jim (Dee) Mowrey of North Tonawanda, N.Y., and Tom Mowrey of Soldier; and brother-in-law Ray Yohe of Soldier, and sisters-in-law Mitzi Burdick and Betty Johnson of Smethport; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Aldine, George, Chuck, Lavina, Martina, Gertrude, Bob, Phil, Bill, Harry, and Bertha.
The family said she received kind care from caregivers that assisted her to stay home during her decline, as well as from Bradford Manor staff and VNA Northwestern PA Hospice staff.
There will be no visitation. Services are private. A virtual memorial service with only immediate family present will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, with Zane Keniston, an elder with the Hinsdale Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, officiating. To view the Memorial live and visit with the family remotely, log onto Barnett Funeral Home website and watch through the link on Phyllis' obituary.
Burial will be in the Rich Valley Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Emporium Volunteer Fire Department, 419 N. Broad St., Emporium, PA 15834; or to the Cameron County Ambulance Service, 299 E. Second St., Emporium, PA 15834; or the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society, Warwick, NY.
Online condolences may be placed at www.BarnettFuneralHome.net.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 4 to May 11, 2020.