R. Bruce Holes, 70, of 3414 Rt. 646, Gifford, passed away, Friday (Feb. 7, 2020) surrounded by his loving family, at his residence.
Friends will be received on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hilltop Baptist Church in Gifford, where funeral and committal services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Smethport.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
A complete obituary will be released at a later date.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020