Born, April 27, 1945, in Olean, N.Y., he was the son of the late Robert and Mary Bolton Tracy.

Jim graduated from Bradford High School in 1963 and went on to attend Westminster College and Duquesne University. After teaching in the Pittsburgh school system, he directed his interest to the hospitality industry and worked with various hotels in management. Most recently he was employed at the Hotel Beacon in New York City.

Surviving are his sister, Patti Tracy DeFrank of Bradford; one nephew, R. Lee Morell; one niece, Amy Moon of Rockledge, Fla.; two great-nephews; one great-niece; and one great-great-niece.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert, in 1989; his mother, Mary, in 1990; his sister, Carol Tracy Smithwyck, in 2016; and a nephew, Mark Morell, in 1998.

Private services will be held for the family at a later date.

Memorials may be given to CARE for Children, 723 E. Main St., Bradford, PA 16701; or a .

This obituary was provided by Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

