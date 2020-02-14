Home

Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Rachelle Edinger Obituary
KANE - Rachelle A. Edinger, 51, of 102 Delaware Ave., James City, passed away Monday (Feb. 10, 2020) at Sena-Kean Manor where she had resided for the past couple months.
Born April 27, 1968, in Kane, she was a daughter of William Moore of Marienville and Shirley O'Rourke Moore of Kane. On July 21, 1990, she married Richard Edinger, who survives.
Rachelle worked as an aide for the Headstart program. She also was employed as a clerk at University Corner.
Surviving, in addition to her husband and parents, are four daughters, Raven Edinger of Kane, Mackenzie Edinger of James City, Paige Edinger of Kane and Micah Edinger of Kane; a son, Richard Edinger II of Kane; three granddaughters, Aubriella Rosenhoover, Jade Edinger and Brynn Rosenhoover; and two grandsons, Maisen Edinger and Bentley Pierce.
Friends will be received Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with Jim Lenaway officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020
