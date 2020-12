Or Copy this URL to Share

PORT ALLEGANY - Ralph L. Mantz, 89, of Keystone Road, Reading, and formerly of Port Allegany and Webster, N.Y., passed away Tuesday (Dec. 1, 2020) in the Reading Hospital, Reading.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced with a full obituary by the Switzer Funeral Home.



