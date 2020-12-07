1/1
Ralph Mantz
1931 - 2020
KEATING SUMMIT - Ralph L. "Sye" Mantz, 89, of Keystone Road, Reading, and formerly of Keating Summit, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 1, 2020) in the Reading Hospital, Reading.
Born June 19, 1931, in Keating Township, Potter County, he was a son of John LaVern and Daphne V. Card Mantz. On Aug. 14, 1954, in Keating Summit, he married Carol J. McLaughlin, who survives. They were married 66 years.
Ralph was a graduate of the Austin High School, class of 1950. He graduated from Baptist Bible Seminary (now Clarks Summit University) in 1959 with a Bible degree, and later from Cortland University, Cortland, N.Y., in 1963 with a MS Degree in Elementary Education.
He taught and retired after 20 years of teaching in New York state public schools and worked nine years in Christian education. He played an integral part in the starting of two Christian schools - Ross Corners Christian Academy, Vestal, N.Y., and Maranatha Christian Academy, New Hartford, N.Y. He also served four years as Senior Pastor of Waterville Baptist Church, Waterville, N.Y., and filled as interim pastor on many occasions for various churches. He always enjoyed filling the pulpit anytime he was asked.
Surviving are two sons, Russell L. (Jill) Mantz of Gansevoort, N.Y., Daniel J. (Kim) Mantz of Kettering, Ohio; two daughters, Jeanne M. (David) Miller of Birdsboro, JoAnne M. (Louis) Brock of Chesapeake, Va.; 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Virginia Meyers of Coudersport; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Alice Michael, Ellen Butler and Audrey "Connie" Boyer.
Due to the social pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later time and date to be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
