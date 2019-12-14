Home

Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
(814)362-6643
Randy Boyer


1961 - 2019
Randy Boyer Obituary
Randy J. Boyer, 58, of Bradford, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019) at UPMC Hamot Medical Center.
Born on Jan. 12, 1961, in Bradford, a son of the late Beverly Jeanne Clement Boyer, who died in 1988 and Donald E. (Sally) Boyer Sr. of Easley, S.C.
He was a 1980 graduate of Bradford Central Christian High School, where he excelled in baseball.
Randy was employed as a physical therapist at S.M.A.R.T. in Bradford.
He played men's slow pitch softball and Alley Cat Fast Pitch Baseball. Randy coached midget league football for NBS Trucking and Race Buick. He enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. Randy had a great sense of humor and a quick wit about him. He enjoyed the company of his dog Bailey.
He attended St. Bernard Church in Bradford.
Surviving in addition to his father is one sister, Susan (Robert) Lineman of Bradford; one brother, Donald E. (Kim) Boyer Jr. of Bradford; two half-brothers, Don Boyer of Philadelphia and Mike (Amy) Boyer of Easley, S.C.; eight nieces and nephews, Brett Lineman, Josh Lineman, Shannon Rice, Ryan Boyer, Adam Boyer, Alistair Boyer, Bella Grace Boyer, and Luke Boyer; eight grandnieces and grandnephews, Reiley Lineman, Colton Lineman, Aiden Lineman, Landon Lineman, Emilia Lineman, Logan Rice, Nolan Rice and Emalynn Rice.
At Randy's request there will not be any public service at this time, but the family will announce a celebration of life at a later date. Burial will be in Mount Prospect Cemetery in Franklinville, N.Y.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to the McKean County SPCA or the .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21, 2019
