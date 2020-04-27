|
SMETHPORT - Randy Edward Rittberg, 56, of Smethport, passed away Saturday (April 25, 2020).
He was born July 1, 1963, in Port Allegany, a son of Ronald Rittberg and Nancy L. Marsh Connor. On June 6, 1992, in Cyclone, he married Deborah A. Larson, who survives.
Mr. Rittberg was a 1981 graduate of Smethport Area High School and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1983 to 1986.
Mr. Rittberg had worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation before being disabled.
He loved his family, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, Deborah A. Rittberg of Smethport, he is survived by his father, Ronald Rittberg of Ormsby; his mother, Nancy L. Connor of Smethport; two sons, Zachary Mark (Taylor) Rittberg and Luke Edward (Sarah Vinca) Rittberg, both of Smethport; two grandchildren, Delanie Jaye and Zain Marcus Rittberg of Smethport; one brother, Robert (Michelle) Rittberg of Roulette; two sisters, Tina Toothman of Shinglehouse and Heidi (Joseph) Thomas of Illinois; mother-in-law, Lois J. Larson of Smethport; an aunt, Sharon (Leonard ""Nardo"") Anderson of Smethport; and uncle, Thomas (Vicky) Marsh of Smethport; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Keith Larson; and stepfather, Larry Connor.
Due to COVID-19 circumstances, a celebration of Randy's life will be held at a later time and date to be announced.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to MJ2KB Trail Club, MOTA (http://mckeanohvtrailassociation.com/), or a . Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com/
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2020