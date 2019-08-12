|
Raymond Galle, 92, formerly of 8 Charlotte Ave., Bradford, a guest at Chapel Ridge, passed away Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Friends of Ray's will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave.; at 11 a.m., funeral services will be held with Kimberly Weinberg, president of Temple Beth El, officiating. Committal services and burial will follow in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. A complete obituary will be released tomorrow.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019