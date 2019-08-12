Home

Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
(814)362-6643
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
Raymond Galle Obituary
Raymond Galle, 92, formerly of 8 Charlotte Ave., Bradford, a guest at Chapel Ridge, passed away Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Friends of Ray's will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave.; at 11 a.m., funeral services will be held with Kimberly Weinberg, president of Temple Beth El, officiating. Committal services and burial will follow in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. A complete obituary will be released tomorrow.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
