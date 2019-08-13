|
|
Raymond L. Galle, 92, formerly of 8 Charlotte Ave., Bradford, a guest at Chapel Ridge, passed away Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born April 4, 1927, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Robert and Pearl Galle.
Ray was a 1944 graduate of Bradford High School, In 1944 he enlisted into the United States Navy and served in World War II until he was honorably discharged in 1946. He later graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in law and accounting.
He was a self-employed accountant and CPA in Bradford for many years.
He was a member of the Temple Beth El, Bradford Union Lodge 749 F&AM and the Bradford Area High School Alumni Scholarship Association.
Surviving are his close friends Michael and Theresa Vigliotta, Rosa Vigliotta, Bill Moore and Bill Rote.
Friends of Ray's will be received on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where at 11 a.m., funeral services will be held with Kimberly Weinberg, president of Temple Beth El, officiating. Committal services and burial will follow in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials contributions if desired may be made to the Temple Beth El or the Bradford Area High School Alumni Scholarship Association, P.O. Box 754, Bradford PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
