Raymond Graham

Raymond Dale "Pete" Graham, 88, formerly of 1174 E. Main St., Bradford, passed away on Monday (Aug. 31, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born on November 5, 1931 in Butler, he was a son of the late Victor Vade and Frances Brandon Graham.
He was a graduate of Butler Senior High School, attended Mount Union College for his undergraduate degree and Boston University School of Theology for his Master's degree.
On Dec. 30, 1953, in Butler, he married Lynnette Wilson Graham, who survives.
Pete pastored in the United Methodist Church Western Conference in Wurtemburg, Dravosburg, Connellsville, New Castle, Clarks Mills, Smethport, and Johnsonburg, where he retired. He continued to serve as associate pastor in Bradford at the First United Methodist Church.
Pete was a member of Wesley Woods United Methodist Church Camp where he served as dean of Horse Camp. He was a member of the Bradford Township Lions Club. He served as a leader in Boy Scouts and was awarded a 25-year pin.
He enjoyed needlepoint work and was an avid reader.
Surviving in addition to his wife Lynnette, of 66 years, are two children, Elise Megehee of Bloomfield, N.J., and, Dr. Nathaniel (Cindy) Graham of Bradford; one sister-in-law, Elaine Harbison of Bradford; four grandchildren, Brandon Graham, Erin Graham Burd, Laura Megehee, and Victoria Megehee; four great-grandchildren, Theodore Graham, Charlotte Graham, Zachary Burd, and Alexandra Burd; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Graham.
Friends are invited to call on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, where at 2 p.m. a funeral service will be held with the Rev. Jay Tennies, pastor, and the Rev. Seth McClymonds, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, co-officiating. Burial will be in Butler County Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Wesley Woods Camp, PO Box 155A RR 1, Grand Valley Pa 16420.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
