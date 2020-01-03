|
|
KANE - Raymond Sterling Maze, 90, of 6070 Route 66, died Thursday (Jan. 2, 2020) in the Lutheran Home at Kane.
Born Jan. 6, 1929, in James City, he was a son of John "Pete" Hastings and Martha Belle Silvis Maze. On May 16, 1953, at St. Callistus Church, he married Verna Marie Weiser, who preceded him in death.
Ray served in the US Army during the Korean War although he wasn't deployed. Before his retirement in 1993, he was a machinist and had worked at different times at Stackpole, Holgate and Marienville Glass.
He was a member of St. Callistus Church where he served as an usher and belonged to the Kane Elks Club and the Lions Club. He was a bloodmobile volunteer, loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He also liked to play baseball at one time.
Surviving are two brothers, DaWayne Maze of Kane and Delbert (Nancy) Maze of James City; a sister-in-law, Carol Bomba of Ridgway; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Valjean Milliron, Esther Schultz and Orletha Lambert; and a sister-in-law, Charlotte Weiser.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday in the gathering space at St. Callistus Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. William O'Brien, pastor, as celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. Callistus Cemetery mausoleum.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020