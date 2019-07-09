DUKE CENTER - Raymond "Gabby" Regis, 81, of Looker Mountain Trail, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday (July 6, 2019).
Born Jan. 4, 1938, in Duke Center, he was a son of Elvin G. and Lena Gadsby Regis. On Aug. 8, 1963, in Ayers, Mass., he married Janice E. Kunes, who passed away on Feb. 26, 2004.
Mr. Regis was a 1956 graduate of Otto High School, and was a veteran, having served with the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963.
Gabby had been employed by the Owens-Illinois Co. for 25 years as a laborer. He was also employed by the U.S. Postal Service in the local area as a contracted driver and had owned and operated his own oil lease for over 50 years until his retirement in 2018.
He was a member of the Eldred American Legion and the NRA. He loved raising English-Setters, quail hunting and restoring classic cars in his spare time. He enjoyed NASCAR and was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan as well as an avid Buffalo Bills fan. In high school he was a star point guard and played the trumpet in marching band.
He was very sociable, well known in the community, Gabby had many interests beyond work and family.
Surviving are one daughter, Kimberly (Chris) Downs of Montoursville; two grandsons, Brendan and Justin; nieces and nephew, Steve Regis, Carla Bell and Kay Bechelli; as well as his beloved friends, Robert and Jennifer Johnson.
He also enjoyed the company of his partner in crime, Major, his English Setter.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carlton Regis in 2017.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday with the Rev. Ricky Price officiating. Burial will follow in Duke Center Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Teachers Pet Rescue in Coudersport.
Online condolences may be made at www.framefuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from July 9 to July 16, 2019