WASHINGTON - Raymond J. Roskos Sr., 72 of Monessen, passed away on Tuesday (Oct. 29, 2019) in the Transitions Health Care of Washington, Pa.
He was born in Charleroi, on Oct. 2, 1947, a son of the late Michael and Helen Huhra Roskos. Ray was a 1965 graduate of Monessen High School.
On Oct. 22, 2001, he married Ella Todd Roskos, who survives.
Ray had honorably served his country in the United States Army during VietNam, and received the Good Conduct Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Bronze Star. Following his discharge from the Army, Ray had worked in the local steel mills, and later had retired as a carpenter with the Local #84.
Catholic by faith, Ray was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2399, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #209 of Belle Vernon, American Legion #804 of Roscoe, VFW #2497 of Smethport PA, and a Life Member of AMVETS Post 4 of Chillicothe, Ohio. He was also an avid fan of the Pirates and Steelers, and greatly enjoyed fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Raymond J. (Mindy) Roskos of O'Fallon, Illinois; grandchildren Finley and Tucker Roskos; his sister Marlene Roskos Morris of Chillicothe, Ohio; niece Amy (Tim) Kern of Chillicothe, Ohio and son Jasper; nephew Charles A. (Olivia) Morris of Hampstead, N.C. and children Jara and Michael; step-children Dianne, Todd, Shane, and Jasen of Smethport; nine step grandchildren and one step great granddaughter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Charles A. Morris.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Rhome Funeral Home Inc., family owned and operated, 1209 Grand Blvd. Monessen, where friends will be welcomed from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, with services following. Interment will follow at Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora.
Online condolences may be conveyed to the Roskos Family at www.rhomefuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8, 2019