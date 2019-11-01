Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhome Funeral Home
1209 Grand Blvd
Monessen, PA 15062
724-684-4061
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rhome Funeral Home
1209 Grand Blvd.
Monessen, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Rhome Funeral Home
1209 Grand Blvd.
Monessen, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Roskos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Roskos Sr.


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Roskos Sr. Obituary
WASHINGTON - Raymond J. Roskos Sr., 72 of Monessen, passed away on Tuesday (Oct. 29, 2019) in the Transitions Health Care of Washington, Pa.
He was born in Charleroi, on Oct. 2, 1947, a son of the late Michael and Helen Huhra Roskos. Ray was a 1965 graduate of Monessen High School.
On Oct. 22, 2001, he married Ella Todd Roskos, who survives.
Ray had honorably served his country in the United States Army during VietNam, and received the Good Conduct Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Bronze Star. Following his discharge from the Army, Ray had worked in the local steel mills, and later had retired as a carpenter with the Local #84.
Catholic by faith, Ray was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2399, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #209 of Belle Vernon, American Legion #804 of Roscoe, VFW #2497 of Smethport PA, and a Life Member of AMVETS Post 4 of Chillicothe, Ohio. He was also an avid fan of the Pirates and Steelers, and greatly enjoyed fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Raymond J. (Mindy) Roskos of O'Fallon, Illinois; grandchildren Finley and Tucker Roskos; his sister Marlene Roskos Morris of Chillicothe, Ohio; niece Amy (Tim) Kern of Chillicothe, Ohio and son Jasper; nephew Charles A. (Olivia) Morris of Hampstead, N.C. and children Jara and Michael; step-children Dianne, Todd, Shane, and Jasen of Smethport; nine step grandchildren and one step great granddaughter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Charles A. Morris.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Rhome Funeral Home Inc., family owned and operated, 1209 Grand Blvd. Monessen, where friends will be welcomed from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, with services following. Interment will follow at Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora.
Online condolences may be conveyed to the Roskos Family at www.rhomefuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -