Raymond Schneider

ELDRED - Raymond C. "Ray" Schneider, 80, of Indian Creek Road, passed away on Friday (July 24, 2020) at home surrounded by his family.
Born Aug. 15, 1939 in Gaines, he was a son of Charles R. and Matilda Olive May Gilbert Schneider. On Feb. 9, 1962, in Eldred, he married Barbara Beckwith, who survives.
Mr. Schneider had attended Eldred Township schools and had resided on Indian Creek Road for 47 years.
Early in his life Ray worked on dairy farms and helped to train horses. He then spent many years working at Dexter-Hysol in Olean, N.Y., until his retirement in 1997.
Ray greatly enjoyed going to auctions and collecting and working on tractors; as well as hauling scrap and cutting firewood. He loved having get-togethers at the garage.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 58 years, are two sons, David Schneider and Roddy Schneider, both of Indian Creek; and one daughter, Donna (Butch) Taylor, also of Indian Creek; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; three brothers, Billy Schneider, Frank Schneider, and Eli (Connie) Schneider; and one sister, Bonnie Schneider.
He was preceded in death by his son, Steven C. Schneider on Oct. 5, 2017; three brothers, George, Larry and Bob Schneider; and three sisters, Dorothy, Nancy and Matilda.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to a fire department of the donor's choice.
