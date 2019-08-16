|
KANE - On Tuesday (Aug. 13, 2019) Becki Merry clicked her heels and went home as she was strengthened by faith and surrounded with immeasurable love.
Rebecca S. Merry, 71, of 101 Laurel Ave. in Kane, was born March 3, 1948 in Olean, N.Y., daughter of John and Bette Carey Soules Jr. On Dec. 23, 1970, in Eldred, she married her true love, Robert E. "Rob" Merry, who survives.
She had been a teacher in the Otto-Eldred and Kane school districts and earlier in Kentucky.
An active member of The Presbyterian Church in Kane, she sang in the Chancel Choir, played in the Bell Choir, taught Sunday school and had been both a deacon and an elder. Becki was a founding member of the Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise (KARE), a volunteer at Friends' Memorial Public Library and a Cub Scout Den Mother, both in Kane, and was active in the Kane Players theatrical group.
She had an active social and community life. Becki enjoyed many things, but most of all, she was completely devoted to loving her family with all of her heart. She was selfless, witty, and giving. She loved bringing joy to anyone she knew. Becki treasured nature and animals, especially her dog Molly. Becki highly valued music, books, the arts, and education, instilling a love of learning in her children and grandchildren. Remember Becki's exuberance for life with joy by not taking one precious day for granted with your loved ones.
In addition to her husband, she was proud mama of Melissa (David "Bear") Peterson of Kane, Michael (June) Merry and Matthew (Deb Crooks) Merry, both of Kane; her sister Patti (Terry) Bell of Eldred; an adoring grandmother of Robbie and Merry Peterson and Mason and Lucas Merry. Becki was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc., Kane, on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., and may attend a service at 2 p.m. on Saturday at The Presbyterian Church in Kane with the Revs. Lee Beckes and Rebecca Taylor, co-officiating. Interment will precede in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Kane.
The family asks that memorial contributions may be made to the Becki Merry Scholarship Fund, c/o Hamlin Bank & Trust Co., 34 Fraley St., Kane, PA 16735.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019