SMETHPORT - Rena A. Burdick, 74, of Smethport, passed away Monday (Dec. 23, 2019) at UPMC-Cole of Coudersport.
She was born Sept. 10, 1945 in Olean, a daughter of Harold B. and Gretchel M. Harding VanGorder.
Ms. Burdick was a 1963 graduate of Smethport High School.
She was a true entrepreneur. She was business savvy and owned and operated many businesses in the Smethport area over the years. She was a very dedicated and hard-working woman in all aspects of the businesses she ran. One of her passions was driving her 10-wheeler in the family owned business, Burdick's Disposal, for over 34 years.
Rena held a very special place and showed the most unconditional love for her children and grandchildren. She will be sorely and deeply missed.
Rena had an unbelievable love of animals and wildlife and would rescue any type of animal she could that was in distress.
She is survived by four daughters, Terri D. (Sara Collins) Burdick of Smethport, Mindy R. Burdick of Coudersport, Leiann K. (Tim) Wilber of Smethport, and Lisa A. (Max Linane) Burdick of Smethport; one son, Charles R. Burdick of Mt. Jewett; grandchildren, Alexis Powell, Ryan Burdick, Destinee Powell, Austin Wilber, Dale Burdick, Kolby Wilber, Blaze Burdick and Kyra Burdick; one great-grandson, Samuel Bliss; one sister, Norma Jean Elliott of Port Allegany; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the Hilltop Baptist Church, Gifford, with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 24 to Dec. 31, 2019