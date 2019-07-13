Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rena Hitchcock. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM Gethsemane Lutheran Church 205 Arnold Ave. Port Allegany , PA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Rena Hitchcock, 90, a loving mother, sister and grandmother, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2018.

Rena received a Bachelor's degree from Mansfield State Teachers College and taught elementary school for 35 years. Prior to retirement she began a second career as a Walmart greeter. She retired from Walmart at 80 years of age.

Rena enjoyed crossword puzzles, "surfing the web," traveling, playing bridge, gin rummy, pinochle, dominoes and tending her roses. She loved cooking for her family get-togethers and was a wonderful cook. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, friends and enjoying the "foolishness." Rena was a source for prayers, wisdom, acceptance and a good laugh to all who knew and loved her. Her faith brought her great comfort and she exemplified it by the way she lived her life. Rena's bright outlook on life and joy of learning was an inspiration to all.

Rena is survived by and is missed by her children, Denis of Albuquerque, Jan of Fort Worth, Texas, Lynn (Ken) of Albuquerque, Dale (Regina) of Albuquerque, Boyd (Sue) of Pueblo, Colo. Additionally, she will be forever loved by her sisters, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by a son, Karl John; parents, George L. and Cora Carlson; brother, Elton Carlson; and sister, Roxie Carlson.

A memorial and committal service will be held at 11 a.m. July 27 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 205 Arnold Ave., Port Allegany. Reception immediately after the service in the Education Building. Rena will be laid to rest in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.

