Rev. James L. Owens Jr., 72, formerly of Coryville, passed away on Saturday (June 1, 2019) at his residence following a brief illness.
Born on March 17, 1947, in Kane, he was a son of James L. and Augusta G. MacKenzie Owens Sr. On April 18, 1967, in the Coryville Evangelical United Brethren Church, he married Bonnie Lou Silvis, who survives.
He was a 1965 graduate of the Otto-Eldred High School and later graduated from the Circleville Bible College in Ohio. Jim was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the U.S. Navy in Vietnam on the USS Valley Forge and later as an airplane mechanic in Milton, Fla. He had been employed with Carl Ferman in auto body repair in Smethport for several years. In 1975, along with Glenn Bailey, he owned and operated the Smethport Collision Co. until 1980. Rev. Jim had become an ordained minister with the Churches of Christ in Christian Union of Ohio and later pastured churches in Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania. He later filled the pulpits of many churches in the area until he retired in 2003 due to ill health.
He was a member of the Bradford CMA Church.
Rev. Jim's passion was Jesus and playing his guitar. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, being in the outdoors and years ago had played his guitar with the Junior Greenman Rainbow Rhythm Boys Band.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 52 years, are his mother, Gussie Owens of Smethport; one son, James (Beth) Owens of Bradford; two daughters, Jill (Brady) James of Aiken and Jody (Dave) Murphey of Bradford; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson and four step-grandchildren; and one sister, Gail (Paul) Raymond of Hedgesville, W.Va.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, James Sr. in 2017; his daughter, Julie Marasco Penird in 2000; and his brother, Bruce Owens in 1987.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Bradford CMA Church at 240 Minard Run Road with the Rev. Rob Jeffrey officiating. Burial will follow in the Moody Hollow Cemetery, Coryville. Full Military Honors will be presented by the Eldred American Legion Post 887 Honor Guard.
The family requests that memorials be made to the church of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from June 3 to June 11, 2019