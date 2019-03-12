Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Ronald Lindahl. View Sign

Rev. Ronald C. "Ron" Lindahl, 72, of Williams Street, Bradford, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Saturday (March 9, 2017) surrounded by his loving family, at Bradford Regional Medical Center.

Born Sept. 2, 1946, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Carl H. and Betty L. Bruner Lindahl.

He enlisted in the

On March 5, 1966, at the Rew United Methodist Church, he married Marjorie E. Delaney Lindahl, who survives.

He was a 1964 graduate of Bradford High School, and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, with honors and received a degree in human relations. He received his Masters in Divinity from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. He was ordained as an elder in the United Methodist Church.

Ron was employed at Dresser Manufacturing for 19 years. In 1985 he entered the ministry, and served in the Gifford, Rew, Greene Hills, Elizabeth, Mount Zion in DuBois United Methodist churches. He retired in 2013.

He was a member of Bradford Area High School Rifle Club, the McKean County Rifle Club, and the NRA. He loved hunting, sport shooting, camping, woodworking, and his greatest joy came from spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Rev. Marjorie Lindahl of 53 years, is one daughter, Leslie (Tim) McMeans of Pittsburgh; one son, Rev. Craig (Cyndy) Lindahl of Templeton; one brother, Kevin (Molly) Lindahl of Bradford; four grandchildren, Madison, Johnathan, Emma, and James; one sister-in-law, Linda Delaney of Bradford; and one nephew, Robert Delaney.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jerry Delaney.

Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, and again Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m., at which time funeral services will be held with the Rev. Jay Tennies, pastor, and the Rev. Tom Carr, pastor of Reynoldsville United Methodist Church, and the Rev. Craig Lindahl, pastor of Templeton United Methodist Charge, co-officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.

Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church 44 Kennedy Street Bradford, PA 16701, or the McKean County Rifle Club, c/o Tery Drummond 10 Drummond Hollow Lane, Bradford PA 16701.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

