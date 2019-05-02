SMETHPORT - Rhea V. Simmons, 88, of Smethport, passed away Wednesday (May 1, 2019) in the Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
She was born Dec. 16, 1930, in Olean, N.Y., a daughter of Clair B. and Bertha Foster Richards. On June 6, 1953, in Allegany, N.Y., she married Charles W. Simmons, who died on March 8, 2013.
Mrs. Simmons was a graduate of Allegany schools and was a housewife tending to the needs of her family.
She is survived by a son, Albert E. (Kathleen) Simmons of Oark, Arkansas; three daughters, Karen A. (Ray) Barksdale of Columbus, Miss., Sherry L. (Gordon) Irons of Cyclone, and Darlene M. (Ralph) Weaver of Driftwood; 14 grandchildren, Christina, Charles, Cynthia, Albert Jr., Candace, Tammy, Jamie, Randy, Amy, Josh, Kelly, Leslie, Robert and William; 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Joyce Simmons, along with five sisters and two brothers.
Fulfilling Rhea's wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a charity of a donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era on May 2, 2019