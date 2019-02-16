Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhett Bickford. View Sign

SMETHPORT - Rhett William Bickford was born Jan. 31, 2019, and passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his parents on Feb. 3, 2019, at UPMC Magee Womens Hospital NICU in Pittsburgh.

Rhett was the son of Garrett Bickford and Katie Kolivoski of Smethport.

He was called to the role of Guardian Angel to watch over his brother Owen and sister Olivia.

In addition to his parents and siblings, he is survived by paternal grandparents William and Deana Bickford of East Smethport and maternal grandparents Tammy (Ernie) Johnson and Robert (Cindy) Kolivoski of Smethport.

Memorials can be made to UPMC Magee Womens Hospital NICU, Pittsburgh.

Arrangements were handled by the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.

