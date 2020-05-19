ALTOONA - Rich Maitland, 64, of Altoona, formerly of Bradford, died on Saturday (May 9, 2020) peacefully in his home.
Born on Nov. 1, 1955, in Bradford, he was the son of the late Richard and Mary Lea Larson Maitland. He was a 1973 graduate of Bradford Area High School and attended Columbus Tech College in Columbus, Ohio.
Rich enjoyed fishing, camping, and football, and he was an avid Bills fan. Everyone enjoyed his great wit and sense of humor. While in Bradford, he was employed by Bradford Regional Medical Center. After moving to Altoona, he worked for the Salvation Army as a dispatcher. He retired from the Salvation Army in 2017. He was a member of the Salvation Army Church in Altoona.
He is survived by two sisters, Kimberlea Middlebrough of Lewis Run, and Amy Maitland of Westline; three nieces, Leasa Robinson, Nicole Middlebrough, and Brandi (John) Buck, a grandnephew, Tyler Buck, and a grandniece, Khloe Buck, all of Bradford.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Joe Middlebrough.
A private memorial service will be held with Pastor Greg Miller at the Westline Community Bible Church at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Myers-Somers Funeral Home Inc. in Altoona. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery in Bradford.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Salvation Army, 200 Seventh Avenue, Altoona, PA 16602 or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be given at myerssomersfuneralhome.com.
Born on Nov. 1, 1955, in Bradford, he was the son of the late Richard and Mary Lea Larson Maitland. He was a 1973 graduate of Bradford Area High School and attended Columbus Tech College in Columbus, Ohio.
Rich enjoyed fishing, camping, and football, and he was an avid Bills fan. Everyone enjoyed his great wit and sense of humor. While in Bradford, he was employed by Bradford Regional Medical Center. After moving to Altoona, he worked for the Salvation Army as a dispatcher. He retired from the Salvation Army in 2017. He was a member of the Salvation Army Church in Altoona.
He is survived by two sisters, Kimberlea Middlebrough of Lewis Run, and Amy Maitland of Westline; three nieces, Leasa Robinson, Nicole Middlebrough, and Brandi (John) Buck, a grandnephew, Tyler Buck, and a grandniece, Khloe Buck, all of Bradford.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Joe Middlebrough.
A private memorial service will be held with Pastor Greg Miller at the Westline Community Bible Church at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Myers-Somers Funeral Home Inc. in Altoona. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery in Bradford.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Salvation Army, 200 Seventh Avenue, Altoona, PA 16602 or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be given at myerssomersfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 19 to May 26, 2020.