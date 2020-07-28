Richard Blair

SMETHPORT - Richard S. Blair, 70, of Rew, passed away Saturday (July 25, 2020).
He was born March 25, 1950, in Olean, N.Y., a son of Howard W. and Mary Siegel Blair. On May 19, 1973, in Bethany Chapel, in Bedford, Mass., he married F. Kathleen Blair, who preceded him in death on Feb. 18, 2005.
Mr. Blair spent 21 years serving in the US Army in 326 ASA (Ops (Fwd)), 502nd Company ASA Group, the Army Security Agency, the White House Communications Agency, and the 731st MI Brigade. He was awarded the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Marksmanship Badge, M16 Rifle. After retiring as a Master Sergeant in the Army, he worked as a contractor for the CIA and AT&T.
He was a lifelong fly fisherman and fly tyer. He inspired his children and grandchildren to be curious about the world and to want to explore it. A dog lover, he adopted several "furry friends" through his life and spent the last years of his retirement roaming the area with his friend "Tye" at his side.
He is survived by two loving daughters, Rachel Blair of Crosby and Rebekah Blair of Aiken; two grandchildren, Kaelin and Daryl Love; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins, and his sister-in-law Marian Blair of Olean, a cherished friend.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas N. Blair.
No public services will be held at this time. The family can be contacted regarding a memorial event to be held in the future.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
