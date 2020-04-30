|
Richard E. Brocius, 60, of 5 Marks Lane, Bradford, passed away Wednesday (April 29, 2020) at his residence.
Born June 3, 1959 in Bradford, he was a son of Richard R. and Linda M. Clugston Brocius.
Rick was a 1977 graduate of Bradford Area High School. He later graduated from Jamestown Community College, and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford
On May 11, 1996, in Bradford, he married Joy L. Slotta Brocius, who survives.
Rick was employed at Zippo Manufacturing for 38 years, he retired on Oct. 1, 2016. On the day of his retirement form Zippo he was appointed executive director of the Bradford Sanitary Authority where he had been serving as a chairman since 2015.
He was life member of the Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department with 28 years of service to the Bradford community. The positions he held within the department include nine years as assistant chief, two years as captain, three years as secretary, three years on the board of directors, firefighter 1, emergency medical responder, vehicle rescue technician, haz-mat technician, Pennsylvania wild land firefighter. He was also a member and board member of the Tuna Valley Trail Association.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his parents and wife are two daughters, Kristi (Greg) Booth of Columbus, Ohio, and Jen (Kerry) Roslinski of Bradford; one son, Richard (Tiffany) Brocius of Yorkhaven; a special niece, Morgan Slotta of Indian Trail, N.C.; one brother, Timothy Brocius of Bradford; nine grandchildren, Devon Booth, Taylor Booth, Tristin Booth, Tylar Booth, Raelynn Roslinski, Kiara Hogue, Kyler Hogue, Ayden Brocius, Austin Brocius.
Rick's family invites their family and friends to view a Celebration of Life for Rick to be streamed online at www.hollenbeckcahill.com on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in McKean Memorial Park.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Ashley Booth Griffin CARE for Children Center, 723 East Main Street, Bradford, PA 16701 or the Tuna Valley Trail Association PO Box 1003, Bradford PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 30 to May 8, 2020