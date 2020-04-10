|
Richard G. Burgess, 86, of Lewis Run, passed away on Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at his home.
He was born on Jan. 14, 1934, in Bradford, a son of the late Charles E. and Mable Roberts Burgess.
He attended the Bradford Area High School.
On July 17, 1954, in Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, he married Vincie A. Curcio, who survives.
He was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. He enjoyed building and flying model airplanes, woodworking and hunting. He also loved to bowl, play golf and go swimming.
He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War.
He was employed by the former Bovaird & Seyfang Manufacturing Co. from 1950 until 1962, at which point he started working for the Dresser-Rand Group, Olean, N.Y., for 36 years; retiring in 1998.
In addition to his wife of 65 years, Vincie Burgess of Lewis Run, he is also survived by two daughters, Deborah (Homer) Bouquin of Bradford and Elizabeth Bailey of Lewis Run; three grandchildren, Andrew (Emily Karnes) Bailey, Nicole Bouquin and Zack (Mindy Yeager) Bouquin; three great-grandchildren, Shayla Buchanan, Jordan Bailey and Aiden Yeager; and two nieces.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one son, one grandson; one great-granddaughter, Abigail Grace; and two brothers, Charles H. Burgess and Joseph Burgess.
Due to the current public health crisis there will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. A Mass of Christian Burial at Our Mother of Perpetual Help, Lewis Run, will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502; or the Colon Cancer Coalition, 5666 Lincoln Dr., Suite 270, Edina, MN 55436.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2020