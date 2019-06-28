Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Coleman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



KANE - Richard K. Coleman, 91, formerly of 9 South Park Avenue, passed away Tuesday (June 25, 2019) at the Lutheran Home at Kane.

Born June 19, 1928, in Kane, he was a son of the late Martin and Pauline Kotmair Coleman. On June 28, 1952, in Pittsburgh, he married O. Elizabeth "Libby" Wagner, who survives.

Dick was a graduate of Kane Area High School where he served as editor for the Hurri-Kane his senior year. After high school he received a degree in journalism from Westminster College. He served with the US Marines and upon completion of duty was employed at United Press International in Louisville, KY and Charleston, WV. While there he met General Dwight Eisenhower, Mickey Mantle and Bear Bryant. When he returned to Kane, he worked at the Kane Republican for 37 years and served as editor for 20 of those years. After he retired, he wrote his popular column "Dick's Thoughts" for many years.

Dick volunteered at the Kane Community Hospital for 20 years and at the Lutheran Home for 23 years where he visited those who had no relatives. He also served on the school board for 23 years and did the write-ups for the school board meetings. He served on the McKean Mental Health Board and was a member of Rotary Club for many years. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

He was twice chosen as the Kane Chamber Citizen of the Year.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Libby, are two daughters, Ellen (Mark) Bierbower of Kane and Sandra Palmer of Spokane, WA; a son, Steve (Diane) Coleman of Titusville; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a granddaughter, Rebecca Lynne Coleman; a brother, James Leo Coleman; and two sisters, Ruth Bonacci and Noreen Swift.

Friends will be received at the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. on Friday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and again on Saturday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with the Rev. Bruce Kumher, pastor of the First Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 353 E. Hemlock Ave., Kane, PA 16735

Online condolences can be expressed at

