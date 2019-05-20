BYESVILLE, Ohio - Richard A. Cook, 59 of Byesville, passed away on Thursday (May 16, 2019) at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Richard was born on Nov. 15, 1959, in Port Allegany, Pa. He was the son of the late Leonard M. and Ruby L. Smith Cook. He was an active member of the Crosby Fire Hall.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and he enjoyed watching NASCAR. He was the mechanic at Corbett's Welding & Repair in Crosby, Pa., and was the owner of Rasors Drive In of Byesville.
Richard is survived by his wife, Josie (Kasper) Cook, whom he married on May 18, 1993; his son, Matt (Rebekah) Motes; his grandchildren, Bobby Motes, Brody Motes, Boston Archer and Lindsey Butler; his siblings, Sara Lathrop, Chris (Richard) Hall and Donald (Jana) Cook; sister-in-law, Maria (Ron) Neff; brother-in-law, Paul (Coleen) Kasper; and mother-in-law, Orpha Kasper; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard M. Cook Jr.; maternal grandparents, Keith and Sarah Smith; and paternal grandparents Melvin and Jenny Cook.
A family "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord, Ohio.
Richard gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. To share a memory of Richard, please visit www.farusfh.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 20 to May 27, 2019