Richard Eicher

LAKE FREDERICK, Va. - Richard J. "Dick" Eicher, 75, died Wednesday (July 29, 2020) at his home in Lake Frederick.
Born Dec. 26, 1944, in Port Allegany, Pa., he was a son of James E. and Marian Anderson Eicher. On May 23, 1970, in Port Allegany, he married Cheryl Leonard, who survives. They both grew up in Port Allegany
Dick was a graduate of the Port Allegany High School, class of 1962, and Penn State University in 1966, with a B.S. in accounting.
After a short term with Eastman Kodak Co., Dick served with the U.S. Army for 1967-69, during the Vietnam War.
Afterwards he returned to Eastman Kodak for what would end up being a satisfying career of 37 years in corporate tax accounting, primarily in their Rochester, N.Y., headquarters.
Dick and Cheryl raised their three children in Penfield, N.Y., a suburb of Rochester. In retirement they relocated to the less snowy, and lower-tax community of Lake Frederick, near Winchester.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Cheryl, are two sons, Cory (Sherry) Eicher of Charlottesville, Va., Christian (Leigh) Eicher of Oak Park, Ill.; a daughter, Lesley (Chris) Lemons of Luray, Va.; and three granddaughters, Lyla, Margot, and Mia Eicher; a brother, Alan (Jan) Eicher of Glens Falls, N.Y.; a sister, Karen (Butch) Bowers of Port Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dick was a devoted brother, father, grandfather, husband, and friend. He and Cheryl marked their 50th wedding anniversary in May of 2020 with a small family celebration.
As a native of Pennsylvania and Penn State graduate, Dick was a lifelong Nittany Lion Football fan and enjoyed rooting for "State" both over the air and many times in person in Happy Valley. Dick was an above average league bowler who once executed a 7-10 split. He enjoyed tennis and golf, hitting the links often enough over the years to collect two "hole in ones." Dick enjoyed crosswords, photography, black licorice, Jordan almonds, a hot cup of coffee, sticky buns, on extremely rare occasions a well made Manhattan, as well as the delicious rolled chocolate cake that Cheryl baked for him every year on his birthday.
Dick had many happy deer hunts (some successful) in the Catskills and in the Pennsylvania hills near his boyhood home. Dick loved his hometown and passed along that love to all his children and grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 2, 2020) in the Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany, with Rev. J.T. Madison, pastor of the Evangelical Covenant Church, Port Allegany, officiating.
Memorials can be made to the Emily Couric Cancer Center, Charlottesville, VA, or the USO.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.